Scott Harrington shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Scott Harrington hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 118th at 9 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the 237-yard par-3 11th green, Harrington suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harrington at 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Harrington's tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

Harrington got a double bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Harrington to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Harrington suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 6 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Harrington's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.