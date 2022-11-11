-
Sam Stevens rebounds from poor front in second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Stevens goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sam Stevens makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sam Stevens hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Stevens finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Sam Stevens hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sam Stevens at 1 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Stevens's tee shot went 161 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Stevens's 125 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 1 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Stevens hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to even-par for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Stevens had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.
Stevens got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Stevens had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.
