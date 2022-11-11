Sam Stevens rebounds from poor front in second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sam Stevens hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Stevens finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Sam Stevens hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sam Stevens at 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Stevens's tee shot went 161 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Stevens's 125 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 1 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Stevens hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Stevens had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.

Stevens got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Stevens had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.