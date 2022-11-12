-
Sam Burns shoots 1-under 50 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns hits it tight to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
Sam Burns hit 10 of 14 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Burns finished his day in 128th at 6 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Burns's tee shot went 212 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Burns had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to even for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Burns chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Burns missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Burns to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Burns's 170 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.
After a 345 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Burns chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
