Sahith Theegala shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Sahith Theegala hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Theegala's tee shot went 225 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Theegala hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Theegala had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Theegala chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 2 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.