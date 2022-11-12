S.H. Kim putts himself to an even-par second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, S.H. Kim hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, S.H. Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved S.H. Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.