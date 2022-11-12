Ryan Palmer shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Ryan Palmer hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Palmer had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Palmer's tee shot went 170 yards to the native area, his second shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Palmer's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his approach went 46 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.