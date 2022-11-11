Ryan Brehm shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Ryan Brehm hit 4 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 107th at 6 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Brehm got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.

Brehm tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Brehm to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 3 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Brehm chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 4 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 42-foot putt saving par. This put Brehm at 4 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 5 over for the round.