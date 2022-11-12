Ryan Armour shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Ryan Armour hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 62nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Armour hit his 78 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Armour had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 under for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 under for the round.

After a 232 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Armour chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Armour's 230 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.