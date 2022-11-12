Russell Knox putts well in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Russell Knox hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Russell Knox hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Knox had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Knox's 140 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.

Knox hit his tee at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Knox to 5 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 4 under for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Knox hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 5 under for the round.