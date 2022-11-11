-
Russell Henley shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Henley dials in approach to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Russell Henley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Henley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, Henley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Henley at 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 third, Henley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Henley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to even for the round.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Henley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 3 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Henley had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to even-par for the round.
