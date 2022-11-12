Robert Streb shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Robert Streb hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Streb's tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 2 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Streb had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Streb's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Streb's 123 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to 1 under for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Streb hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Streb chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.