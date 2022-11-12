Robby Shelton shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Robby Shelton hit 5 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Shelton's tee shot went 154 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Shelton got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Shelton to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Shelton's 101 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

Shelton hit his tee at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 59-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.