Richy Werenski shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Richy Werenski hit 6 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Werenski's tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Werenski chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Werenski hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Werenski's his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Werenski chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.