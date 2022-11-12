Philip Knowles shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Philip Knowles hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Knowles finished his day tied for 118th at 9 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Knowles hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knowles to 1 under for the round.

Knowles got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knowles to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Knowles's 138 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Knowles had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knowles to even for the round.

Knowles got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knowles to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Knowles chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knowles to 2 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Knowles's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Knowles got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Knowles to 4 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Knowles hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knowles at 5 over for the round.