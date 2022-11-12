Peter Malnati shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Peter Malnati hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 118th at 9 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Malnati hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 182-yard par-3 green ninth, Malnati suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

Malnati tee shot went 149 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 47 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Malnati's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.