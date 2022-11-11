Paul Haley II shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Paul Haley II hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Haley II finished his day tied for 62nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 third, Haley II hit his 94 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Haley II's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 2 under for the round.

Haley II missed the green on his first shot on the 237-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Haley II to 3 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 2 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Haley II's tee shot went 155 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 13 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Haley II reached the green in 2 and sunk a 43-foot putt for eagle. This put Haley II at 3 under for the round.

Haley II got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 2 under for the round.