Patrick Rodgers shoots 7-under 63 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 2nd at 9 under with Alex Noren; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Rodgers hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Rodgers's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Rodgers's 74 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 6 under for the round.