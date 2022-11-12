Nico Echavarria shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Nico Echavarria hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Echavarria finished his day tied for 99th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Echavarria got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Echavarria to 1 over for the round.

Echavarria stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 167-yard par-3 second. This moved Echavarria to even-par for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Echavarria reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Echavarria to 1 under for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Echavarria had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Echavarria to 1 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Echavarria chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Echavarria to even for the round.

Echavarria got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Echavarria to 3 over for the round.