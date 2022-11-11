Nick Watney shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Nick Watney hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 62nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to even for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Watney had a 67 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Watney's tee shot went 131 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Watney chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.