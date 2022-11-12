Nick Taylor shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Nick Taylor hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 99th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Taylor got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Taylor hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Taylor's 88 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Taylor hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Taylor's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Taylor's tee shot went 124 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 9 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.