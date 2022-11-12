MJ Daffue shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

MJ Daffue hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 71st at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Daffue's tee shot went 157 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 4 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 350 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Daffue chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 2 over for the round.

Daffue got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Daffue to 3 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Daffue hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Daffue had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to even for the round.

Daffue tee shot went 125 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 40 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Daffue to 2 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 3 over for the round.