Michael Kim shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Michael Kim hit 8 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kim's 77 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.