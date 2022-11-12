Michael Gligic shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Michael Gligic hit 8 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 71st at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Gligic's tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Gligic's tee shot went 135 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Gligic hit an approach shot from 210 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Gligic's 156 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to even for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Gligic's tee shot went 142 yards to the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Gligic's his second shot went 38 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.