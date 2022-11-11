Max McGreevy shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Max McGreevy hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 496-yard par-4 12th, McGreevy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, McGreevy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to even-par for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, McGreevy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McGreevy to even for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, McGreevy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, McGreevy's tee shot went 159 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.