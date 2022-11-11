Maverick McNealy shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Maverick McNealy hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

McNealy got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, McNealy tee shot went 124 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 10 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 third, McNealy chipped in his fourth shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.