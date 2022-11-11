Matthias Schwab shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Matthias Schwab hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Schwab had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Schwab hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Schwab hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 5 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Schwab hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 5 under for the round.