Matthew NeSmith putts himself to a 6-under 64 in second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. NeSmith finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Matthew NeSmith's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, NeSmith had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.