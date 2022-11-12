Matt Wallace shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Matt Wallace hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the 237-yard par-3 11th green, Wallace suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wallace at 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Wallace hit his 99 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Wallace hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wallace at 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 ninth green, Wallace suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wallace at 3 over for the round.