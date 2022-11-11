Martin Laird shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Martin Laird hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Laird got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.

Laird his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Laird to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Laird's 111 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

Laird hit his tee at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 54-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Laird had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Laird suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Laird to even-par for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Laird chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to even for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Laird hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.