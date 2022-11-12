Mark Hubbard shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Mark Hubbard hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day in 132nd at 9 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Hubbard had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Hubbard missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hubbard to 3 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Hubbard's tee shot went 214 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 5 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 3 over for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 4 over for the round.