Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Mackenzie Hughes hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, Hughes missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hughes to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hughes had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Hughes's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hughes's 141 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.