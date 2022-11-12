Luke List shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Luke List hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 42nd at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 237-yard par-3 11th green, List suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, List chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to even for the round.