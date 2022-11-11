Lukas Euler shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Lukas Euler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Euler finished his day tied for 107th at 6 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Euler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Euler to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Euler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Euler to 2 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Euler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Euler to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Euler had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Euler to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, Euler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Euler at 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 587-yard par-5 third, Euler went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Euler to 4 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Euler's tee shot went 160 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.