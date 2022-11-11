Lee Hodges shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Lee Hodges hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hodges to even for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hodges's tee shot went 155 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.