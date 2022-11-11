Kyle Westmoreland putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Kyle Westmoreland hit 6 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 62nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Kyle Westmoreland got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kyle Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to even-par for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Westmoreland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Westmoreland's tee shot went 162 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Westmoreland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.