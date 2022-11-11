-
Kyle Westmoreland putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Kyle Westmoreland says it's a dream to play in Cadence Bank Houston Open
Air Force veteran and PGA TOUR rookie, Kyle Westmoreland, says it's a dream to be playing in the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open. Westmoreland attended college at the Air Force Academy and served on active duty for five years. Westmoreland is the first Air Force Academy graduate to play on TOUR.
In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Kyle Westmoreland hit 6 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 62nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.
Kyle Westmoreland got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kyle Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to even-par for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Westmoreland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Westmoreland's tee shot went 162 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Westmoreland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.
