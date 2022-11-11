Kramer Hickok shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Kramer Hickok hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 115th at 8 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hickok got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

Hickok tee shot went 124 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to 3 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 4 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Hickok's tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Hickok's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hickok to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 ninth green, Hickok suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hickok at 5 over for the round.