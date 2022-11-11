Kevin Tway shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Kevin Tway hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 62nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Tway's tee shot went 149 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Tway's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Tway hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.