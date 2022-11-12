Kevin Streelman shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Kevin Streelman hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Streelman had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Streelman's tee shot went 150 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Streelman's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.