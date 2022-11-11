Kevin Roy shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Kevin Roy hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Roy finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Roy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roy to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Roy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Roy to 2 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Roy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Roy to 3 under for the round.

Roy got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Roy's 94 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roy to 3 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Roy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Roy to 4 under for the round.