Kelly Kraft shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Kelly Kraft hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kraft's 135 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to even for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Kraft hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kraft to even-par for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.