Keith Mitchell finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Mitchell's 166 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Mitchell's tee shot went 155 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Mitchell hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Mitchell hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 eighth. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.