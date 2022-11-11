Justin Suh putts well in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Justin Suh hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Suh finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Justin Suh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Justin Suh to 1 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Suh hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Suh chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 3 under for the round.

Suh got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 2 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Suh's tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Suh's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Suh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt saving par. This put Suh at 2 under for the round.