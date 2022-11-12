Justin Rose putts well in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Justin Rose hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Justin Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Justin Rose to 1 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Rose hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to even for the round.