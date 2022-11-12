-
Justin Rose putts well in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2022
Highlights
Justin Rose makes birdie putt at Cadence Bank
In the second round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Justin Rose makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
Justin Rose hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Justin Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Justin Rose to 1 over for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Rose hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to even for the round.
