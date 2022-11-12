Justin Lower shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Justin Lower hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Lower's tee shot went 157 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lower had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lower's 148 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Lower's his second shot went 32 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Lower got a double bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Lower to 4 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 3 over for the round.