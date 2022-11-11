Joseph Bramlett putts well in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bramlett finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Joseph Bramlett suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Bramlett's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Bramlett had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

Bramlett hit his tee at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Bramlett's 144 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bramlett to 5 under for the round.