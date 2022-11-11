John Huh shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, John Huh hit 10 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Huh chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Huh hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Huh to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Huh chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Huh's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Huh chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to 3 over for the round.