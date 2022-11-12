Johannes Veerman shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Johannes Veerman hit 12 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Veerman finished his day tied for 118th at 9 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Veerman tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Veerman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Veerman to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Veerman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Veerman to even-par for the round.

Veerman got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Veerman to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Veerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Veerman to 2 over for the round.

Veerman got a double bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Veerman to 4 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Veerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Veerman to 5 over for the round.