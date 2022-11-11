Joel Dahmen shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Dahmen's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Dahmen tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Dahmen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Dahmen's tee shot went 152 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Dahmen had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Dahmen's 181 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.