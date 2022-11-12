Jimmy Walker shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Jimmy Walker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 88th at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Walker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Walker had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Walker chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Walker's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Walker's 113 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.