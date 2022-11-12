Jim Herman shoots 1-over 55 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Jim Herman hit 7 of 14 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day in 127th at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Herman's tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 2 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Herman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

Herman missed the green on his first shot on the 237-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.